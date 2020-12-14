Advertisement

Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers outage

Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.
Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.(Source: Google)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during an outage Monday.

Tens of thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern along the East Coast of the U.S. The vast majority of those people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site Downdetector.

The inability to sign in prevented users accessing other platforms through Google, including mobile video games.

The disruption was an early jolt on the East Coast for parents who were waking children up for school Monday. Millions of students are relying on Google for online instruction during the pandemic, including platforms like Google Docs.

The problem appeared to clear up just before 8 a.m.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users,” said Google’s parent company, Alphabet, at 7:52 a.m.. “We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users.”

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, reported the problem affected users across the world, but appeared especially widespread in the northeastern U.S., Britain and other parts of Europe. Japan, Malaysia and India also looked to be more affected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Officials in Lyon County responded to an incident early Saturday morning to a residence in...
Man arrested after knife attack in Russell, Minnesota
Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row
Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row
From 12-12-20
Jackrabbits Lose Game & Composure Against Coyotes
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

Latest News

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of a...
US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian missile defense
A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in...
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent...
US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson