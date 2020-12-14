Advertisement

Iowa reports 1,239 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Sunday

Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa reported 1,239 new COVID-19 cases and one more death linked to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The state was reporting 256,248 cases of the virus and 3,213 deaths as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa decreased over the past two weeks, going from 2,102.14 new cases per day on Nov. 28 to 1,324 new cases per day on Saturday.

Iowa officials said 749 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, which was down from 820 on Friday.

Iowa’s statewide 14-day positivity rate was 15.2% on Sunday. Our of the state’s 99 counties, 58 had a 14-day positivity rate above 15%.

