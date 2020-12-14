South Dakota health systems begin COVID-19 vaccine rollout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and health officials say the city and its health systems haven’t seen an uptick in cases from the Thanksgiving holiday as vaccines begin to be administered locally.

Both Dr. David Basel with Avera Health and Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health say their health systems haven’t seen an uptick from the Thanksgiving holiday and thanked the community for safe gatherings.

Both health systems say they have also seen a decline in overall hospitalizations although the number of those needing to be hospitalized still remains high.

The state received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Dr. Basel says Avera received its first shipment Monday morning and will begin to administer the vaccine Monday afternoon. Front-line healthcare workers such as those in emergency departments, ICU, and COVID units will receive the vaccine first. Dr. Wilde says Sanford will receive its shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Both health systems will be following CDC and state health guidelines outlining who will receive the vaccine first. Following the frontline healthcare workers, long-term healthcare staff, and residents, and will eventually move on to other high-risk categories like those aged 65+ and first responders. Dr. Basel called Monday a joyous day but says this will be a multi-month-long process.

Due to the cold storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine, Dr. Basel says the vaccine will be given in Sioux Falls first. Within the next few weeks, Avera will hopefully distribute the Moderna vaccine across the state per FDA approval because that vaccine doesn’t need to be stored at super-low temperatures.

