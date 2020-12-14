Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers to vote on aid for businesses, workers

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers are convening Monday to try to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “pause” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

Leaders agreed last week on a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants. Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday night for a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Walz plans to announce Wednesday whether he will extend the “pause” past its Friday expiration date.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Officials in Lyon County responded to an incident early Saturday morning to a residence in...
Man arrested after knife attack in Russell, Minnesota
Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row
Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row
From 12-12-20
Jackrabbits Lose Game & Composure Against Coyotes
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

Latest News

Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
‘Historic moment’ as 1st Iowa health workers get vaccinated
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden
The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Monument Health Monday morning. The healthcare system will...
South Dakota health systems begin COVID-19 vaccine rollout