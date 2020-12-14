Minnesota lawmakers to vote on aid for businesses, workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers are convening Monday to try to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “pause” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

Leaders agreed last week on a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants. Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday night for a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Walz plans to announce Wednesday whether he will extend the “pause” past its Friday expiration date.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.