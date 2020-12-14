Advertisement

Minnesota reports 85 virus deaths, 3,439 new cases Sunday

MN COVID
MN COVID(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials are confirming 85 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, lifting the death toll to 4,444 since the start of the pandemic.

The state on Sunday reported 3,439 positive COVID-19 tests in the last day, for an overall count of 378,823.

Health care workers have accounted for 28,337 positive cases. Johns Hopkins University researchers say there were 1,272 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita.

One in every 186 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.

