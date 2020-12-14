Police: North Dakota man took jerseys from Stampede locker room

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 24-year-old North Dakota man stole jerseys and more from the Stampede locker room on Saturday.

Police say during the Stampede game at 9 pm, 24-year-old Peter James Davies Mark from West Fargo, was able to enter the locker room. Mark took nine jerseys, a helmet, and a coat belonging to Stampede players over multiple trips.

According to police, Mark returned to his seat and began handing out the stolen items to people around him.

Mark is facing grand theft charges. All of the stolen items were returned and were valued at $1,500.

