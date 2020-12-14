Advertisement

Police: North Dakota man took jerseys from Stampede locker room

(Peter James Davies Mark)
(Peter James Davies Mark)(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 24-year-old North Dakota man stole jerseys and more from the Stampede locker room on Saturday.

Police say during the Stampede game at 9 pm, 24-year-old Peter James Davies Mark from West Fargo, was able to enter the locker room. Mark took nine jerseys, a helmet, and a coat belonging to Stampede players over multiple trips.

According to police, Mark returned to his seat and began handing out the stolen items to people around him.

Mark is facing grand theft charges. All of the stolen items were returned and were valued at $1,500.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Officials in Lyon County responded to an incident early Saturday morning to a residence in...
Man arrested after knife attack in Russell, Minnesota
Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row
Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row
From 12-12-20
Jackrabbits Lose Game & Composure Against Coyotes
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

Latest News

Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
Minnesota lawmakers to vote on aid for businesses, workers
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
‘Historic moment’ as 1st Iowa health workers get vaccinated
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden
The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Monument Health Monday morning. The healthcare system will...
South Dakota health systems begin COVID-19 vaccine rollout