Ravnsborg speaks out for first time on fatal crash investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is speaking out for the first time since being involved in a fatal crash in September.

On September 12, Ravnsborg was traveling on Highway 14 near Highmore when he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer when calling 911 and searched the ditch, but did not find anything. Ravnsborg discovered the body the next morning while returning to retrieve his car.

“I would take great dispute that we were lying. I guess I would say - some things have come out that I do not believe were accurate, also. We’ll just let the investigation run and we’ll make a full statement when that has been completed,” said Ravnsborg.

The crash report of the investigation was released in November. It stated Ravnsborg was “distracted” prior to the fatal crash though the nature of that distraction is still unclear.

The North Dakota Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

