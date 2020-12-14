Advertisement

Ravnsborg speaks out for first time on fatal crash investigation

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is speaking out for the first time since being involved in a fatal crash in September.

On September 12, Ravnsborg was traveling on Highway 14 near Highmore when he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer when calling 911 and searched the ditch, but did not find anything. Ravnsborg discovered the body the next morning while returning to retrieve his car.

“I would take great dispute that we were lying. I guess I would say - some things have come out that I do not believe were accurate, also. We’ll just let the investigation run and we’ll make a full statement when that has been completed,” said Ravnsborg.

The crash report of the investigation was released in November. It stated Ravnsborg was “distracted” prior to the fatal crash though the nature of that distraction is still unclear.

MORE: Authorities release 911 call, AG Ravnsborg’s BAC in fatal crash investigation update

The North Dakota Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Peter James Davies Mark)
Police: North Dakota man took jerseys from Stampede locker room
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
From 12-12-20
Jackrabbits Lose Game & Composure Against Coyotes

Latest News

The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack
Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
South Dakota verifies electoral college votes
Hotels look to rebound in 2021 as pandemic limits occupancy
Hotels look to rebound in 2021 as pandemic limits occupancy
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
he city of Aberdeen and the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce teamed up to help distribute masks and...
Aberdeen distributes masks and sanitizer stations to small businesses