Sioux Falls police asking for public’s help locating 13-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old runaway, Isah Laroque.

According to officials, Laroque is 5′7, 180lbs. She was last seen in the area of North 4th Avenue and East Presentation Street with 3 other teenage girls.

If you have any information, please contact 605-367-7000.

