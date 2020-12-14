South Dakota Cattlemen requesting scholarship applicants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is looking for applicants for $15,000 in scholarships.

The South Dakota Cattlemen created the scholarship program in 2016.

The scholarship aims to identify and reward students who are interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion.

Scholarships of $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 will be awarded to five students from South Dakota enrolled in any post-secondary institution in South Dakota.

Students throughout South Dakota can apply for the scholarship program by going to sdcfscholarships.com.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:59PM CT.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation partnered with Feeding South Dakota in May 2013 to create a signature event, Prime Time Gala + Concert.

That event raises critical funds for their mission by providing more beef to food-insecure families throughout the state.

Funds from the Prime Time Gala + Concert also support the scholarship program.

Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala + Concert in June 2014, the organization has raised over $1,514,469 for Feeding South Dakota.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation will host its eighth annual Prime Time Gala + Concert on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with Little Big Town to follow at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

