South Dakota reports 317 new COVID-19 cases Monday as state receives first vaccine shipment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 317 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state receives its first vaccines.

The new cases bring the state total to 96,354, 77,472 of which have recovered. Active cases decreased slightly from Sunday to 12,623.

Current hospitalizations increased slightly to 441. Overall, 5,200 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the 14-day positive-case trend continues to decline. Monday’s reported positive cases were the lowest in the last 14 days.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The death toll remains at 1,259.

The state received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. The South Dakota Department of Health says Monument Health in Rapid City was the first to receive the vaccine along with Avera Health with Sanford Health receiving it on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.