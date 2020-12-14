USD Puts Pieces Together In Complete Performance Against SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last night’s State-U men’s basketball game was supposed to feature teams going in opposite directions. South Dakota State entered on a four game win streak while South Dakota had gone winless in five games.

Instead it was the game that went off on a tangent.

The Coyotes shot 64 percent from the field in the first half and never trailed, crushing the Jackrabbits 91-78 in the finale of the Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon.

Stanley Umude was the star of the night with a career-high 41 points, matching Iowa’s Luka Garza for most points scored in a Division One game this year.

USD also got 17 from AJ Plitzuweit and 12 from Xavier Fuller, finally putting the pieces of a promising team together for a complete performance to earn their first win.

The Coyotes will open their first homestand of the year on Wednesday night at 7 PM against Drake. USD will host Mount Marty next Sunday and then take a two week break before welcoming Denver for a pair of games to open Summit League play on January 2nd and 3rd.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.