Advertisement

Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As doses of the Pfizer vaccine begin to make their way across the U.S., the FDA will pivot their review to the Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization on December 17th.

Since August, a Yankton couple has been playing an important role in helping test this vaccine.

A vaccine company cannot rate its effectiveness without people willing to be a part of a a trial.

“When we first started it the informed consent was 20 pages long,” said Mrs. Jerry Webber.

Jerry and Jerry Webber found out from a friend that volunteers were needed for the third phase of the Moderna vaccine trial, and it didn’t take long for them to volunteer.

“We talked about it a little bit and we kind of weighed what the possible consequences would be, and he got home from work one morning and we called Meridian Research and asked them if they’d be interested and they signed us up,” said Mrs. Webber.

Despite the consequences, the Webber’s received their first dose in late August, and their second dose four weeks later. However, to this day they still don’t know if they actually got the vaccine, or the placebo.

“We’re basically being guinea pigs for a vaccine manufacturer. People need to do this, we need to have people who are willing to do these types of things and we felt like this is the one thing that we really wanted to step up and participate,” Mr. Webber added.

The Webber’s track their symptoms weekly, and are told they will be monitored for over two years.

According to Moderna, phase 3 consisted of 30,000 participants. The Webber’s say they do realize their involvement in this trial is historic.

“It definitely does feel good to know that we’re a part of this,” Mr. Webber said.

“We really decided that things could go south, we don’t know. One of us could get the virus too and that could be really be terribly serious, but it’s kind of fun to be able to say that we were a part of history,” Mrs. Webber added.

The Webbers said they were told they will be notified if they didn’t receive the vaccine during the trial, so that they can get it when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Lyon County responded to an incident early Saturday morning to a residence in...
Man arrested after knife attack in Russell, Minnesota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crash Update
Man identified in Aurora County fatal crash
Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row
Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row
Second state legislator tests positive for COVID

Latest News

Sioux Falls police asking for public's help locating 13-year-old girl
Sioux Falls police asking for public’s help locating 13-year-old girl
Avera Medical Minute: Choosing the best health care plan for your family
Avera Medical Minute: Tips for choosing the best health care coverage
Avera Medical Minute 12-13-20
Avera Medical Minute 12-13-20
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial