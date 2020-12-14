Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As doses of the Pfizer vaccine begin to make their way across the U.S., the FDA will pivot their review to the Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization on December 17th.

Since August, a Yankton couple has been playing an important role in helping test this vaccine.

A vaccine company cannot rate its effectiveness without people willing to be a part of a a trial.

“When we first started it the informed consent was 20 pages long,” said Mrs. Jerry Webber.

Jerry and Jerry Webber found out from a friend that volunteers were needed for the third phase of the Moderna vaccine trial, and it didn’t take long for them to volunteer.

“We talked about it a little bit and we kind of weighed what the possible consequences would be, and he got home from work one morning and we called Meridian Research and asked them if they’d be interested and they signed us up,” said Mrs. Webber.

Despite the consequences, the Webber’s received their first dose in late August, and their second dose four weeks later. However, to this day they still don’t know if they actually got the vaccine, or the placebo.

“We’re basically being guinea pigs for a vaccine manufacturer. People need to do this, we need to have people who are willing to do these types of things and we felt like this is the one thing that we really wanted to step up and participate,” Mr. Webber added.

The Webber’s track their symptoms weekly, and are told they will be monitored for over two years.

According to Moderna, phase 3 consisted of 30,000 participants. The Webber’s say they do realize their involvement in this trial is historic.

“It definitely does feel good to know that we’re a part of this,” Mr. Webber said.

“We really decided that things could go south, we don’t know. One of us could get the virus too and that could be really be terribly serious, but it’s kind of fun to be able to say that we were a part of history,” Mrs. Webber added.

The Webbers said they were told they will be notified if they didn’t receive the vaccine during the trial, so that they can get it when it becomes available.

