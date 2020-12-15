Aberdeen distributes masks and sanitizer stations to small businesses

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Aberdeen and the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce teamed up to help distribute masks and sanitizer to smaller businesses during the height of holiday shopping.

The city council and Chamber distributed 11 sanitizer stations and thousands of masks to businesses at no cost to them. And it proved to be popular, as supplies ran out within a week of opening up for distribution.

Gail Ochs, president of the Chamber of Commerce, says it helps to be able to supply items to smaller businesses, as they try to compete with larger chain stores that also offer masks and sanitizer in stores.

“It kind of leveled the playing field and gave small businesses as well an opportunity to protect their customers and their employees. And, you know it wasn’t a lot that we were able to do but at least it helped a bit.” Ochs says.

Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman says although not every business got what they had requested, he’s happy of how many reached out and contacted the Chamber.

“I think we kind of viewed it as a starting point, you know. We didn’t know how many of these stands would be needed. We didn’t know how many masks exactly. So we shot for some numbers that we thought would be safe bets, working with our partners at the Chamber.” Schaunaman says.

And while materials have ran out, both says it’s a topic that could be revisited in the near future, and could be expanded to help cover more businesses as a way to help encourage people to follow health guidelines.

“We tried to do as many as we could in about a week’s time. And we wish we could do more, and maybe’s there’s an opportunity still to do that.” Ochs says.

“It has been very successful and I do expect we’ll continue to replenish those supplies as we move on.” Schaunaman says.

