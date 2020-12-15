Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to decline as health care workers receive vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported a continued decrease in active cases Tuesday as front-line health care workers in the state start to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The 345 new cases bring the state total to 91,699, 78,919 of which have recovered. Active cases continue to decrease with the state reported 11,519 active cases Tuesday, down 1,104 from Monday.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly from Monday to 435. Overall, 5,242 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported two new deaths Tuesday bringing the state death toll to 1,261.

The state received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Monument Health in Rapid City was the first to receive the vaccine along with Avera Health. Sanford Health received its shipment Tuesday morning and plans to begin the rollout Tuesday afternoon.

