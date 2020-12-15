Another Cool Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a slight chance we may see a few flurries in southeastern parts of the region. Otherwise, we should start to see clouds break through the rest of the day. Highs will be stuck in the upper 20s in the east with low 30s possible out to the west.

We’ll see more and more sunshine as we go through Wednesday. Temperatures will also start to rebound a bit. Highs should get up into the low to mid 30s across the region. Finally, we should see lots of sunshine by Thursday. Temperatures will rebound nicely. Highs will be in the upper 30s in the east with 40s in central South Dakota. We should see more places get into the 40s by Friday.

Over the weekend, temperatures will cool off for Saturday. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s across most of the region. The good news is we should rebound nicely for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The 40s will stick around for Monday, but it looks like we’ll cool off after that. Highs through the middle of next week will be in the low to mid 30s with the dry weather continuing.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.