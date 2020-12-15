Attorney General Ravnsborg breaks silence

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg spoke to media regarding the September 13th accident involving him and Mr. Joe Boever of Highmore.

The accident occurred just outside of Highmore while Ravnsborg was driving back westbound to Pierre from a GOP fundraiser in Redfield. Boever was walking eastbound on US Highway 14 when he was struck by Ravnsborg Red Ford Taurus. Ravnsborg claims that he did not discover Boever until the next morning.

Ravnsborg made comments after voting as a member of the electoral college Tuesday. Governor Kristi Noem was not in attendance, despite also being selected as an elector.

“I am continuing to do my job for the people, including today,” Ravnsborg said. Ravnsborg has been seen at police academy graduation events, and has continued to be a part of various legal efforts through his government office. He said today that he never intended to take any kind of a leave of absence.

Ravnsborg said that he had attempted to reach out to the Boever family in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

When pressed about challenges to what he attests happened that night, Ravnsborg pushed back.

“I would take great dispute (to the fact) that we are lying. Some things have come out that I do not believe were accurate also,” Ravnsborg said. “We will just let the investigation run, and will make a full statement when that has been completed.”

Ravnsborg expects that when the investigation is done, he will be able to return to his duties as normal.

The Deputy State’s Attorney for Hyde County, Emily Sovell, is still working with State’s Attorneys from across South Dakota to reach a decision as to whether or not to charge Ravnsborg. There is still no timeline on that decision.

To view the full interview, click here.