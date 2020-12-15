Dani Sievers follows in sister’s footsteps with gymnastics greatness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Meaghan Sievers relationship with her younger sister Danielle sounds like any other siblings.

But for one of South Dakota’s most accomplished prep gymnasts there was one big difference. “Right by my side the whole way. And I guess sometimes that was a little annoying because she was always way better than I was. She’d be ten years old and I’d was 16 and she’s doing the same skills as me and she’s like ‘oh yeah, you’re doing that wrong’! And I’m like, really? Because I’ve been doing it three years longer than you have,” Meaghan says.

And Danielle’s skill and love for gymnastics started through watching her sister, who eventually went on to compete at Iowa State. “I wanted to be just like her. She shows a lot of passion for the sport and I want to have that same passion and energy and bring that to the meets and to the college level just like she did,” Danielle says.

“Yeah she is like a million times better and more talented than I am. And I have absolutely no shame in admitting that! She will stop at nothing to reach her dreams and you can just see it in the way that she practices and the way that she encourages others,” Meaghan says.

Training out of the All-American Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls, Danielle has quickly proven Meaghan right, winning three consecutive Junior Olympic national championships for her floor exercise. “(I love) Performing in front of people and tumbling has always been fun for me. I’ve learned that hard work will take you wherever you want to be and if you set your mind to something nothing is out of reach,” Sievers says.

And Danielle will compete in the Big 12 in college too, but she’ll be joining the nation’s top program at Oklahoma, winner of four of the last six national championships. “It was my dream school ever since I was little. My goal/dream would be to win a national championship with Oklahoma and just be the best that I can be,” Danielle says.

With her sights set on clearing even higher bars.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

