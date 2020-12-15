Advertisement

Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia

FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta and Appalachia,” thanks in part to funding made available from the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Google will help fund a new project Gray Television is undertaking to tackle pervasive health issues in two regions of the U.S., the two companies announced Tuesday.

Gray will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta and Appalachia,” thanks in part to funding made available from the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge.

The Mississippi Delta and Appalachia both fare far worse than the national average in health indicators and outcomes. The project will explore why health disparities exist, with a focus on long term and sustainable solutions.

The project will involve journalists from more than 25 Gray Television stations, the DC Bureau and National Investigative Unit. Gray Television owns this station and website.

“We’re proud to launch this initiative and give a voice to these underrepresented populations that have long lagged in basic health care,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “We also aim to provide resources to help people make better informed decisions on health-related issues.”

The project, launching in 2021, is one of 30 Google announced it had selected for funding. Only two other local broadcast companies also received funding.

Google launched the Innovation Challenge in 2018 to help support quality local journalism in a digital age.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Peter James Davies Mark)
Police: North Dakota man took jerseys from Stampede locker room
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg speaks out for first time on fatal crash investigation
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police: Shooting death of teen stemmed from attempted drug rip

Latest News

Hy-Vee donates 1 million pounds of food to area food banks
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota to free man serving life in child’s 2002 death
Tens of thousands of giant South American River turtle hatchlings emerge on a sandy beach in...
WATCH: 100,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach
"This is really going to help us turn around these results a little bit quicker and try to get...
Avera Medical Minute: New COVID-19 test less invasive, with faster results
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief