Advertisement

Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers Saturday at the Washington Pavilion

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers will continue for a 12th straight year. This year, it will be inside the Mary W. Sommervold Hall inside the Washington Pavilion on Saturday. It will also be livestreamed for those who don’t feel comfortable attending in person.

If people decide to watch the livestream, they are encouraged to make a free-will donation to LifeScape. The money raised will go to support the programs offered at LifeScape. You can donate and watch the livestream here Saturday.

The people who attend in person will be supporting the band and their expenses for the show. Fans can once again expect a large band of great musicians from across the nation on stage at the Washington Pavilion.

People who plan to attend in person will be required to wear masks. Seats will be socially distanced as well. Tickets cost $56 and can be bought here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Peter James Davies Mark)
Police: North Dakota man took jerseys from Stampede locker room
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg speaks out for first time on fatal crash investigation
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Yankton couple participates in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

Latest News

SD Civil Air Patrol
Civil Air Patrol helps distribute vaccine in South Dakota
Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers at the Washington Pavilion
Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers at the Washington Pavilion
SF marketing company creates local holiday hub
SF marketing company creates local holiday hub
SF marketing company creates local holiday hub
SF marketing company creates local holiday hub
SF marketing company creates local holiday hub
SF marketing company creates local holiday hub