Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers Saturday at the Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers will continue for a 12th straight year. This year, it will be inside the Mary W. Sommervold Hall inside the Washington Pavilion on Saturday. It will also be livestreamed for those who don’t feel comfortable attending in person.

If people decide to watch the livestream, they are encouraged to make a free-will donation to LifeScape. The money raised will go to support the programs offered at LifeScape. You can donate and watch the livestream here Saturday.

The people who attend in person will be supporting the band and their expenses for the show. Fans can once again expect a large band of great musicians from across the nation on stage at the Washington Pavilion.

People who plan to attend in person will be required to wear masks. Seats will be socially distanced as well. Tickets cost $56 and can be bought here.

