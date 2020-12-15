Hotels look to rebound in 2021 as pandemic limits occupancy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the hospitality industry, and hotel owners and management companies are feeling the impact.

For a majority of 2020, the pandemic has forced people to stay home and not travel, leaving hotels with many rooms unbooked.

Tom Biegler has been in the hotel management business for 43 years, and says he has never experienced a year like 2020.

“2008 was difficult. 2008, 09′ and 10′, 2001 was difficult. Nothing has been as difficult as this has been,” said Biegler, who is the President and CEO of Regency Hotel Management.

Biegler says that since March, Regency Hotel Management has been working to minimize damage. He adds that business travel makes up roughly 60% of their hotel occupancy, and companies working remotely has made it tough.

“It’s been really pretty horrible actually. Business travel has all but ceased, up until the latter part of summer leisure travel was soft, and is soft again,” Biegler said.

Those low numbers are echoed by Kelly Inns, a company that owns five hotels in Sioux Falls and 23 around the Midwest.

“Different by each market, but Sioux Falls and a lot of the markets here in the Midwest, our occupancy has been off about 50% this year compared to last year. So, it’s been very challenging,” said Kelly Inns Director of Development Tom Morris.

However, the pandemic has given both companies time to brainstorm and get creative.

“We do this on a weekly basis, we brainstorm constantly to try and get with our marketing teams and our individuals to try to get a foothold, and there really hasn’t been one,” said Biegler.

“We’re trying everything we can to try and create more opportunities to increase our occupancy by running packages,” Morris added.

Both Regency Hotel Management and Kelly Inns say they are optimistic about 2021, as vaccines are starting to show promise and travel could be getting back to normal.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.