Hy-Vee donates 1 million pounds of food to area food banks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee is stepping up once again to help area residents struggling to eat with the ongoing covid pandemic.

The company is donating one million pounds of food to area food banks across eight states.

One of the recipients is Feeding South Dakota.

“The partnership we’ve had with Hy-Vee, for many, many, many years, has been a tremendous partnership for us. It’s enabled us to provide food to hundreds of thousands of people over the years and we simply couldn’t do the work if it wasn’t for a partnership like Hy-Vee,” said Feeding South Dakota Executive Director Matt Gassen.

Donations to the food banks are part of Hy-Vee’s goodwill initiative over the holidays, designed to combat food insecurity during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.