Light Snow Moving Through

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the light snow ends across the area tonight, we’ll be in for a cloudy night which will help keep our temperatures fairly mild as we begin Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the teens east and some lower 20′s west. Cloud cover will stick around for the first half of Wednesday with cloud cover gradually decreasing throughout the day from west to east. Highs will be back in the lower to mid 30′s east and even get back to the mid 40′s to the west.

By Thursday, more sunshine will continue as temperatures warm up by a few more degrees. Highs will be in the upper 30′s east and upper 40′s west. That will put our temperatures about 10 to 20 degrees above normal! Another round of clouds will return on Friday as will a chance for some light snow. Similar to today, that doesn’t look to produce anything meaningful.

By the weekend, expect quiet conditions with highs in the mid to upper 30′s east and mid 40′s west on Saturday with sunshine. Some more clouds will move in for Sunday with highs warming up even more to the 40′s everywhere with some 50′s to the west! Next week we’ll begin on a mild note once more with highs in the mid to upper 40′s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will begin to fall once more.

Christmas is now 10 days away and it looks like besides some small chances for light snow there won’t be anything major coming in for snow storms. Highs will be in the 20′s by the end of next week for Christmas which is around normal for that time of the year.

