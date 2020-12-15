Sanford Health front-line health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Sanford Health front-line health care workers received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Sanford Health has secured 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota for the first week with more scheduled to be delivered every week.

“This is a pivotal moment in the history of medicine that will change the course of the pandemic,” said Mike Wilde, M.D., vice president medical officer, Sanford Health – Sioux Falls. “As the largest rural health provider in the country, we have been preparing for months for this very complex effort. Sanford Health teams have been working around-the-clock to plan for and lead vaccination efforts in Sioux Falls and across our region.”

Sanford Health will also be vaccinating long-term care workers this week. In Sioux Falls, the front-line staff at three Good Samaritan Society locations and two additional nursing homes will receive the vaccine.

