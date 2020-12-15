Advertisement

Sanford Health front-line health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Sanford Health administered its first COVID-19 vaccination to front-line health care workers.
Sanford Health administered its first COVID-19 vaccination to front-line health care workers.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Sanford Health front-line health care workers received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Sanford Health has secured 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota for the first week with more scheduled to be delivered every week.

“This is a pivotal moment in the history of medicine that will change the course of the pandemic,” said Mike Wilde, M.D., vice president medical officer, Sanford Health – Sioux Falls. “As the largest rural health provider in the country, we have been preparing for months for this very complex effort. Sanford Health teams have been working around-the-clock to plan for and lead vaccination efforts in Sioux Falls and across our region.”

Sanford Health will also be vaccinating long-term care workers this week. In Sioux Falls, the front-line staff at three Good Samaritan Society locations and two additional nursing homes will receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Peter James Davies Mark)
Police: North Dakota man took jerseys from Stampede locker room
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg speaks out for first time on fatal crash investigation
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police: Shooting death of teen stemmed from attempted drug rip

Latest News

Hy-Vee donates 1 million pounds of food to area food banks
"This is really going to help us turn around these results a little bit quicker and try to get...
Avera Medical Minute: New COVID-19 test less invasive, with faster results
Courtesy: South Dakota Department of Transportation
Veteran’s Parkway between I-90, Rice Street completed
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern