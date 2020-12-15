Police: Shooting death of teen stemmed from attempted drug rip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the shooting death of a 16-year-old on December 9 stemmed from an attempted drug rip.

Police say on December 9, 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue and someone with him met with two other people in the 900 block of N. Cleveland for a marijuana transaction just before 11 pm.

During the investigation, police learned Shulue and the person he was with entered the backseat of a vehicle, brandished firearms, and attempted to rob the people they were meeting to buy marijuana. Everyone exited the vehicle and an argument broke out.

Police say the two groups exchanged gunfire resulting in Shulue being struck. As the shooting suspects fled the scene, the person with Shulue began to open fire on their vehicle. Police still haven’t identified the person Shulue was with and say he fled the scene without Shulue before authorities arrived.

Shulue was found by authorities with a gunshot wound and a .38 caliber pistol. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the shooting suspect as 17-year-old Devon Moses Montileaux and authorities are currently searching for him. Police say he was visiting a friend in Sioux Falls and believe he is from either Pierre or Rapid City. Montileaux is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder, which carries a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Police don’t yet have an exact number of spent shell casings but say they have found over ten so far. 27.5 grams of marijuana was also found in Shulue’s possession.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they are going to try and hold as many people accountable as they can.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.