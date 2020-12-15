SF marketing company creates local holiday hub

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Complete Media Inc. in Sioux Falls created a website to help people find holiday activities in the area. Dakota Holidays centralizes Christmas activities for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.

The website contains everything from paths you can follow to find Christmas lights, to Santa sightings. Dakota Holidays also provides a list of charities and non-profits to support during the holidays.

Driving around to look at Christmas lights is a tradition for many families and Matthew Luke, the creator of the website enjoys the convenience it creates.

“You can get right to the lights and lane to make the evening more enjoyable and see more displays,” Luke said.

Luke recommends going out to see the displays early with most of them starting around dusk.

“If you’re taking your kids a lot of time they’re going to fall asleep an hour or two in. So getting out early is probably your best bet,” Luke said.

If you live in Sioux Falls or the surrounding area and would like your light display to be on Dakota Holidays you can submit those on their website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.