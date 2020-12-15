Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Elk Point-Jefferson senior sets big goals

This week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is a senior at Elk Point-Jefferson High School.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zariah Zevenbergen said it’s going to be hard to leave Elk Point-Jefferson, but she’s making sure to leave her mark.

“I mentor the freshmen in our school, and I always try to encourage them to get their work done as a freshman, get a pattern going, get a routine going,” she said.

“It’s always bittersweet when you lose some great leadership like that, that Zariah is, and the hope is that gap she leaves, somebody else is ready to step into it,” Kelly Haberling said. He is the social studies teacher at Elk Point-Jefferson High School.

That’s what has made Zevenbergen so successful and on her way to study neurophysiology at Mayo Clinic College in Rochester, MN. She’s wanted to work in the medical field for a while.

“Just recently, I think my sophomore year of high school, I got an MRI and found out that I’m missing 5% of my brain due to a lesion when I was a child,” she said. “So ever since then, I’ve been exceedingly interested in brain and all of the tests that go into it.”

Zevenbergen said she uses this experience and the experience of being a student amid COVID-19 to be stronger as a student.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Zevenbergen receives a $250 scholarship from Union County Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

