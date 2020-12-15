Advertisement

Veteran’s Parkway between I-90, Rice Street completed

Courtesy: South Dakota Department of Transportation
Courtesy: South Dakota Department of Transportation(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a new section of Veteran’s Parkway has been completed.

The completed section between Rice Street and Interstate 90 was fully opened to traffic on Tuesday.

“This new roadway has been long-awaited as it provides an important connection to the growing southeast part of Sioux Falls and surrounding communities,” says Mitchell Region Engineer Travis Dressen. “The completion of this one-mile segment, including Exit 402, represents a key milestone in the 6.5 miles built to date.”

Veteran’s Parkway’s concept was first outlined in a 1995 transportation study and construction began in 2008.

Motorists are advised there will be minimal impacts to traffic in the Spring of 2021 as crews complete bridge painting and remaining cleanup work behind the curb.

The prime contractor on this $55.6 million project is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris, Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Peter James Davies Mark)
Police: North Dakota man took jerseys from Stampede locker room
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg speaks out for first time on fatal crash investigation
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police: Shooting death of teen stemmed from attempted drug rip

Latest News

Hy-Vee donates 1 million pounds of food to area food banks
"This is really going to help us turn around these results a little bit quicker and try to get...
Avera Medical Minute: New COVID-19 test less invasive, with faster results
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern
Sanford Health administered its first COVID-19 vaccination to front-line health care workers.
Sanford Health front-line health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine