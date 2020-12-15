Veteran’s Parkway between I-90, Rice Street completed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a new section of Veteran’s Parkway has been completed.

The completed section between Rice Street and Interstate 90 was fully opened to traffic on Tuesday.

“This new roadway has been long-awaited as it provides an important connection to the growing southeast part of Sioux Falls and surrounding communities,” says Mitchell Region Engineer Travis Dressen. “The completion of this one-mile segment, including Exit 402, represents a key milestone in the 6.5 miles built to date.”

Veteran’s Parkway’s concept was first outlined in a 1995 transportation study and construction began in 2008.

Motorists are advised there will be minimal impacts to traffic in the Spring of 2021 as crews complete bridge painting and remaining cleanup work behind the curb.

The prime contractor on this $55.6 million project is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris, Minnesota.

