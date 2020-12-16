Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, December 15th

South loses another sports legend, SDSU women win and Tuesday’s recap of high school hoops
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gordie Fosness passed away at age 85 leaving behind quite a legacy. The SDSU women rebounded with their 4th home win after losing 2 on the road and highlights from high school basketball include impressive wins by the #2 AA Washington and #1 A Winner girls and the #5 AA Harrisburg and #1 A Dakota Valley boys.

