10pm Sportscast Tuesday, December 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gordie Fosness passed away at age 85 leaving behind quite a legacy. The SDSU women rebounded with their 4th home win after losing 2 on the road and highlights from high school basketball include impressive wins by the #2 AA Washington and #1 A Winner girls and the #5 AA Harrisburg and #1 A Dakota Valley boys.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.