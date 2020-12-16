Advertisement

905 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; 405 front-line health care workers vaccinated so far

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 905 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state adds how many people have been vaccinated to its dashboard.

Health systems in the state first started receiving and administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday. The state is reporting 405 front-line health care workers have received the first dose of the vaccine as of 11:30 am Wednesday.

The 905 new cases bring the state total to 92,603, 80,316 of which have recovered. South Dakota continues to see a decline in active cases. Active cases have decreased by 1,636 from Monday. Currently, 10,987 South Dakotans have the coronavirus.

The South Dakota Department of Health made a change to its dashboard and how it reports COVID-19 deaths. The state now reports two different numbers, deaths caused by COVID-19, and deaths among people with COVID-19.

There have been 1,159 deaths caused by COVID-19. The number comes from death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

The state reports 1,300 deaths among people with COVID-19. Deaths among people with COVID-19 reflects people who died with COVID-19 but where the virus may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.

The state also reported a slight decrease in current hospitalizations. Currently, 412 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of 20 from Tuesday. Overall, 5,265 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients currently occupy 15% of staffed hospital beds and 33.6% of ICU beds. 39% of hospital beds and 28.6% of ICU beds are still available.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police: Shooting death of teen stemmed from attempted drug rip
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
There's a growing movement aimed at a mass reopening for businesses, no matter what the...
Over 150 businesses join ‘ReOpen Minnesota Coalition’
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison

Latest News

Minnesota governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays
(Source: AP)
Iowa lifts some virus restrictions; state reports 14 deaths
Sioux Falls marketing company creates local holiday hub
Sioux Falls marketing company creates local holiday hub
Advice for workers dealing with employee isolation
Advice for workers dealing with employee isolation