905 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; 405 front-line health care workers vaccinated so far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 905 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state adds how many people have been vaccinated to its dashboard.

Health systems in the state first started receiving and administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday. The state is reporting 405 front-line health care workers have received the first dose of the vaccine as of 11:30 am Wednesday.

The 905 new cases bring the state total to 92,603, 80,316 of which have recovered. South Dakota continues to see a decline in active cases. Active cases have decreased by 1,636 from Monday. Currently, 10,987 South Dakotans have the coronavirus.

The South Dakota Department of Health made a change to its dashboard and how it reports COVID-19 deaths. The state now reports two different numbers, deaths caused by COVID-19, and deaths among people with COVID-19.

There have been 1,159 deaths caused by COVID-19. The number comes from death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

The state reports 1,300 deaths among people with COVID-19. Deaths among people with COVID-19 reflects people who died with COVID-19 but where the virus may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.

The state also reported a slight decrease in current hospitalizations. Currently, 412 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of 20 from Tuesday. Overall, 5,265 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients currently occupy 15% of staffed hospital beds and 33.6% of ICU beds. 39% of hospital beds and 28.6% of ICU beds are still available.

