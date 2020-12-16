Advertisement

Advice for workers dealing with employee isolation

Advice for workers dealing with employee isolation
Dec. 16, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Working from home can have a negative impact on a person’s mental health, but there are ways both employers and employees can combat employee isolation.

The founder of Well365, Trisha Dohn, said there are some key identifiers if a person may be struggling. Some of these can include a person limiting their contributions in meetings or doing the minimum amount of work.

A step that employers can take to help with isolation is to create a more meaningful workplace.

“Don’t forget to celebrate some of the small success that they are seeing,” said Dohn.

Dohn said it’s important to maintain a strong sense of togetherness for everyone in your workplace.

“Anything that they can do to make them feel more connected is really key at this time,” Dohn said.

With the uncertainty of when people will be returning to the workplace, Dohn said it’s important to try to maintain a regular schedule while working from home.

