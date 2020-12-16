City council discusses rezoning western Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rezoning of 22nd Street and Mary Beth Avenue just off of Ellis Road on the west side of Sioux Falls was discussed at the city council meeting Tuesday.

After being approved by the city’s planning commission, it is up to city council to decide if that area should be a live-work zone.

Nielsen Construction is looking to rezone the area between Ellis Road and Mary Beth, on 22nd Street from an office district to a live-work zone. Something that some neighbors are against.

In a conversation with Dakota News Now, Nielsen Construction says they have revised their plans after listening to concerns from neighbors. He said if the rezoning is passed, there will be one 3-story building and one 2-story building totaling 80 units - nearly 30 units less than their original plan.

Neighbors still say they don’t approve.

“There have been changes made but the density of the area still doesn’t fit and the entrance to our community we have concerns there, and I know there are some businesses there that have concerns as well,” said Brandon Oetken who lives in the neighborhood.

The city’s senior planner says the area being an office district helps separate the busy road from single-family housing.

“Most people aren’t going to want to build a single-family home on Ellis Road because it is the busiest street on the west side. Typically, those office and apartment uses are a good transition that kind of buffer the noise and the traffic from Ellis Road from those existing single-family houses,” Sioux Falls Senior Planner Jason Bieber said.

There will be three weeks between meetings, a time that council members say they will use to educate themselves on the area.

“Between now and January 5th I think there will be several of us doing our due diligence again to take a look at this. I have a lot of concerns,” said Sioux Falls City Council member Curt Soehl.

The second reading is set for January 5, 2021.

