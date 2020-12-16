Advertisement

Feeding South Dakota Receives Significant Donation From Hy-Vee

Part of regional effort to stock Midwest food banks
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a regional effort to make sure area food banks stay stocked during the winter months.

On Tuesday, Hy-Vee dropped off a semi-truck stocked full to Feeding South Dakota. It’s part of the grocery chain’s effort to donate one million pounds of food to food banks across the region. Photojournalist Dave Hauck was there and shows us just how much the donation means to those involved.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Peter James Davies Mark)
Police: North Dakota man took jerseys from Stampede locker room
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg speaks out for first time on fatal crash investigation
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police: Shooting death of teen stemmed from attempted drug rip
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

City council discusses rezoning western Sioux Falls neighborhood
City council discusses rezoning western Sioux Falls neighborhood
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern
Example of a South Dakota driver's license (File image)
South Dakota’s driver’s license renewal exemption expires Dec. 30
Sioux Falls city council members discussed extending the city's mask mandate in a meeting Dec....
Sioux Falls City Council votes to extend mask mandate through March