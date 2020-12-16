Feeding South Dakota Receives Significant Donation From Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a regional effort to make sure area food banks stay stocked during the winter months.

On Tuesday, Hy-Vee dropped off a semi-truck stocked full to Feeding South Dakota. It’s part of the grocery chain’s effort to donate one million pounds of food to food banks across the region. Photojournalist Dave Hauck was there and shows us just how much the donation means to those involved.

