Advertisement

Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

Check out this BEAST of a tooth! I recovered it yesterday in Venice. It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16....

Posted by Michael Nastasio on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police: Shooting death of teen stemmed from attempted drug rip
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
There's a growing movement aimed at a mass reopening for businesses, no matter what the...
Over 150 businesses join ‘ReOpen Minnesota Coalition’
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison

Latest News

It's being called a major milestone in testing for COVID-19. The FDA has now authorized the...
First fully at-home COVID test authorized by FDA
Minnesota governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays
(Source: AP)
Iowa lifts some virus restrictions; state reports 14 deaths
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden calls transportation nominee Buttigieg ‘a new voice’
Are online sales helping stores that closed their doors?
Are online sales helping stores that closed their doors?