Gordie Fosness leaves behind a legacy of success and of caring

Former DWU star and coach led incredible life
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We lost another friend of so many in the world of sports. Former DWU basketball coach Gordie Fosness passed away Monday night at the age of 85. I love this picture of Gordie and his best buddy Bob Young. He was a great friend to many, both as a basketball coach and after that, 26 years with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes... He was state director for 11 years and stayed on for another 15 to help in a variety of ways.

Gordie was a great player in high school at Presho where he scored 1,400 points and in college at DWU where he scored over 1,800. After being drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers, he coached in high school (Cavour and Gregory) and took the reigns at his alma mater at the young age of 26 and coached the Tigers for 22 years where he won 351 games and 10 SDIC titles.

When Gordie Fosness was done coaching he took over as State Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 11 years and stayed with the organization for 26 years. He touched more lives than most people will ever get a chance to between coaching and sharing his faith during those years and beyond. Well done friend... a terrific life of serving others. We lost a good friend, but were blessed to have him be a part of our lives.

