Long distance donation for Aberdeen winter clothing drive

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the 6th year of the project, the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce has been collecting winter clothing to donate to area schools. But this year has been different, something Membership & Engagement Director Bea Smith said is not only because of an increase of donations to distribute, but also who called in to donate.

“So a few weeks go by and all of a sudden this large box shows up of these hats with matching scarves. And then soon after there was another email of another donation and again a large box showed up.” Smith said.

Those items came from Barbara Palen, a resident of Apache Junction in Arizona. Palen has ties Aberdeen, having many family members from the area. Palen said in a phone interview that she had heard from her sister about the need for warm clothing, and donated hats and scarves she knitted, shipping them across the country.

“She would tell me how the wind was blowing really bad and cold in South Dakota. So, when I had all these scarves and hats that I make I thought, ‘You know, this is probably a good place for me to send them.’ Because nobody wants them here in Arizona where it’s too hot.” Palen said.

And what she sent up to South Dakota was surprising to Smith, after they received many items from Palen.

“It ended up that her and her daughters had pooled money to buy the yarn. And there were well over 50 hats with matching scarves and then some addition hats. And for somebody to take time out of their day to not only knit but then send them across the country was incredible.” Smith said.

Palen said she’s been knitting hats and scarves for a number of years. But this year she wanted to send the items she’d made to the area she knew they would make a difference.

“Makes me really want to make more. Because I was having a hard time giving them to people and I thought somebody’s got to use these.” Palen said.

Judy Vrchota, one of the starting member’s of the Chamber’s hat and mitten drive, said she’s seen the increase in support for the annual project increase over the past few years. But she’s amazed that someone would donate such a large amount of items to distribute from individual who have never even lived in the community.

“And now we even have people sending things in from out of state. So it’s great to see to see that the way this project has grown.” Vrchota said.

Palen said she’s glad she was able to get her items up to Aberdeen, and said she hopes they’ll find owners who need them the most.

“I figured it was like a grandma hug around their heart, to keep them nice and warm.” Palen said.

