Minnesota governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz plans to keep bars and restaurants in Minnesota closed for indoor service through the holidays.

Walz is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday on extending the restrictions he imposed last month for a four-week “pause” that was due to expire Friday.

Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann said late Tuesday that the governor will also lay out a strategy that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students.

Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 92 more deaths due to COVID-19 and nearly 2,300 new infections, putting the state at nearly 4,600 deaths and more than 386,000 cases since March.

