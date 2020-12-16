Advertisement

Minnesota governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz plans to keep bars and restaurants in Minnesota closed for indoor service through the holidays.

Walz is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday on extending the restrictions he imposed last month for a four-week “pause” that was due to expire Friday.

Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann said late Tuesday that the governor will also lay out a strategy that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students.

Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 92 more deaths due to COVID-19 and nearly 2,300 new infections, putting the state at nearly 4,600 deaths and more than 386,000 cases since March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police: Shooting death of teen stemmed from attempted drug rip
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
There's a growing movement aimed at a mass reopening for businesses, no matter what the...
Over 150 businesses join ‘ReOpen Minnesota Coalition’
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Iowa lifts some virus restrictions; state reports 14 deaths
MGN
905 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; 405 front-line health care workers vaccinated so far
Sioux Falls marketing company creates local holiday hub
Sioux Falls marketing company creates local holiday hub
Advice for workers dealing with employee isolation
Advice for workers dealing with employee isolation