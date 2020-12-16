Minnesota governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz plans to keep bars and restaurants in Minnesota closed for indoor service through the holidays.
Walz is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday on extending the restrictions he imposed last month for a four-week “pause” that was due to expire Friday.
Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann said late Tuesday that the governor will also lay out a strategy that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students.
Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 92 more deaths due to COVID-19 and nearly 2,300 new infections, putting the state at nearly 4,600 deaths and more than 386,000 cases since March.
