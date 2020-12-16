Mostly Cloudy, Flurries North

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cloud cover will stick around for the first half of Wednesday with gradual clearing throughout the day from west to east. Highs will be back in the lower to mid 30s east and even get back to the mid 40s to the west.

By Thursday, more sunshine will continue as temperatures warm up by a few more degrees. Highs will be in the upper 30s east and upper 40s west. That will put our temperatures about 10 to 20 degrees above average! Another round of clouds will return on Friday as will a chance for some flurries. It doesn’t look like we’ll see any accumulating snowfall.

By the weekend, expect quiet conditions with highs in the mid to upper 30s east and mid 40s west on Saturday with sunshine. Some more clouds will move in for Sunday with highs warming up even more to the 40s everywhere with some 50s to the west! Next week we’ll begin on a mild note once more with highs in the mid to upper 40s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will begin to fall once more.

Christmas is at the end of next week and it looks like besides some small chances for light snow there won’t be anything major coming in for snow storms. Highs will be in the 20s by the end of next week which is around average for that time of the year.

