Sioux Falls City Council votes to extend mask mandate through March

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council has extended a mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

The council voted 6-2 to extend the mandate through March 13 in its weekly meeting Tuesday night.

The mandate was first enacted in a meeting Nov. 17. It does not include any sort of penalty for violating the mandate, and businesses have no obligation to enforce it.

Councilors Greg Neitzert and Christine Erickson were the lone votes against the measure. They were also the only “no” votes when the measure initially passed last month.

