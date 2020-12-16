Advertisement

South Dakota attorney general joins “anticompetitive” lawsuit against Google

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has joined a multistate lawsuit against Google for alleged “anticompetitive conduct” with its role in the online advertising industry.

The 10 state lawsuit alleges that Google has violated multiple Federal and State Antitrust Laws. The lawsuit alleges that Google monopolized, or attempted to monopolize, products and services used by advertisers and publishers. The complaint also alleges that Google engaged in false, misleading, and deceptive acts while selling, buying, and auctioning online display ads.

“Unfair trade practices can impact South Dakotans even when they don’t realize they are the target,” said Ravnsborg. “As attorney general, I utilize my consumer protection division to watch out for the well-being of our citizens, and this case allows us to shine a light on these unfair, deceptive, and damaging business actions.”

The suit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also includes Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Utah.

The Associated Press reports Google is calling the suit “meritless.”

