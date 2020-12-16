South Dakota’s driver’s license renewal exemption expires Dec. 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials are reminding South Dakotans that the deadline for renewing their expired driver’s license is approaching.

The state’s license renewal exemption expires Dec. 30, according to the Department of Public Safety.

When COVID-19 temporarily shut down the state’s driver license stations in early March due to the pandemic, Gov. Kristi Noem issued an exemption delaying the renewal of driver licenses and ID cards that expired on or after March 13. That grace period is now almost up.

Officials say in the past nine months, staff have tried to reduce the backlog of renewals by having exam stations open additional days. Anyone who wants to renew in person must make an appointment in advance at https://dps.sd.gov.

Drivers can also renew licenses online. You can find information on how to do that at renew2020sd.com .

