Travel industry preparing for uptick in business in 2021

Travel industry preparing for uptick in business in 2021(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pandemic has put many vacations on hold, but travel agents are becoming more optimistic about travel in 2021.

As winter settles in across the upper Midwest and vaccines slowly becoming available, travel agents are seeing an uptick in people ready to schedule a vacation.

“There’s really been a lot of people that want to go, there’s still a lot of people that question whether or not they should,” said travel consultant at All About Travel Lorie Buus.

She says this year has been full of adapting and rescheduling, sometimes more than once.

“I’ve got some that I’ve booked four times trying to get their vacation in, so the majority of them are going to get pushed to 2021,” Buus said.

When the pandemic began, Buus says her phone was busy of people looking to cancel trips. However, as travelers begin to see a glimpse of hope, the phone is ringing again for people ready to get away.

“Phone is definitely ringing more than what it was, it’s ringing with positive questions rather than ‘jeez Lorie what’s it going to take for me to cancel my trip.’ so, that’s been great and emails, a lot of emails,” she added.

Buus says she was already planning getaway trips for 2021 as early as this past summer, as she says people are just anxious for a vacation.

“They’re very anxious to go. It’s ‘I have two options, find me something that I can go to or get something on the books so I have something to look forward to,’” said Buus.

