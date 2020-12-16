Tuesday high school recap has Washington and Winner girls and Harrisburg and Dakota Valley boys winning impressively

SIOUX FALLS, FT. PIERRE, HARRISBURG and N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors in “AA” rolled past Lincoln on their home floor Tuesday night 67-31. And the Winner Warriors looked like the #1 team in Class “A” with a 72-24 win at Stanley County as Bella Swedlund poured in 27 and Kalla Bertram 24 points.

In boys hoops, #5 AA Harrisburg had the hot hand from deep in a 67-32 win over Brookings and the Bruns (Paul and Isaac) brothers helped #1 Dakota Valley in Class “A” to a 66-35 win over Beresford after the Watchdogs took an early lead.

