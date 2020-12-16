Advertisement

Veterans Parkway between Rice Street and I-90 now open

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The section of Veterans Parkway from Rice Street to I-90 is now open for traffic.

“The connection between Rice Street and I-90, really is that major milestone in the 7 and a half miles built to date,” said Travis Dressen, Mitchell Region Engineer. “So now that we reached this connection to I-90, we will really see that traffic start to increase along the entire corridor.”

The concept for Veterans Parkway was first outlined in a 1995 Sioux Falls Regional Transportation Study to address future transportation needs in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. Construction on the corridor began in 2008 on the existing S.D. Highway 11 alignment and projects followed each year after 2015.

Plans have been made to work on the southern part of the Veterans Parkway, to connect it to I-29.

