Warmer Temperatures Arriving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we continue to deal with some light bursts of snowfall across the area, we’ll be in for quiet weather heading into Thursday. Sunshine will be back with high temperatures reaching the mid 30′s east and the lower to mid 40′s west. On Friday, cloud cover will increase once more. We’re tracking a wintry mix and some light snow that will move through that day.

Precipitation amounts will be light and at most will result in some very isolated slippery spots. Widespread travel concerns are not anticipated. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30′s to near 40. By the weekend, sunshine will return once more for Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s east and the lower to mid 40′s west. On Sunday, even warmer air will arrive with highs topping out in the 40′s east and some lower 50′s west!

Next week we’re going to be dealing with mild temperatures to begin the week. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 40′s which is about 15 to 20 degrees above normal. By the time we get to the end of the week and toward Christmas, cooler air will be settling in. Highs will drop to the lower 20′s by Christmas Day along with morning lows falling to the single digits. So far, snow chances remain at a minimum.

