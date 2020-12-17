Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota decrease by more than 2,000 Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota have decreased by more than 2,000 Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 594 cases Thursday bringing the state total to 93,197. Active cases decreased by 2,231 from Wednesday to 8,756. Overall, 83,140 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly to 406. In total, 5,317 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard to include the number of people who have received the Pfizer vaccine so far. As of 11:30 am Thursday, 1,106 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The Department of Health also made a change to how it reports COVID-19 deaths in the state. The state now reports two different numbers, deaths caused by COVID-19 and deaths among people with COVID-19

There have been 1,159 deaths caused by COVID-19. The number comes from death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

The state reported 1,301 deaths among people with COVID-19 Thursday, up one from Wednesday. Deaths among people with COVID-19 reflects people who died with COVID-19 but where the virus may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.

