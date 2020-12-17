Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns about potential covid vaccine scams

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the first wave of the Covid vaccine out for front-line workers, many are waiting for when it is released to the public. Because of this, scammers could look to capitalize.

Earlier this year we have saw several scams related to Covid come up, with fake testing kits, and fake treatments.

“Don’t trust caller ID. We know that with spoofing software you can get a phone call that may look like it’s from Medicare or Medicaid and it’s not,” said Jesse Schmidt, Director of the Better Business Bureau. “They will not call you and if anyone calls you saying that you need to take immediate action, and you can’t hang-up the telephone you know that’s not the case either.”

If you do have any questions about the Covid vaccine, make sure to call your primary care physician or check with your local health departments official website.

If a scammer does try to contact, you hang-up and report them to Better Business Bureau scam tracker.

