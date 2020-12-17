Advertisement

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

A big pin and lots of great “stuff” on the hard court
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Washington’s heavyweight Michael Vroman’s pin helped the Warriors edge Lincoln by four points.

Roosevelt opens with a win and some style against O’Gorman thanks to Tucker Large’s no-look to Michael Paulson.

Dakota Wesleyan’s Mason Larson dropped a career high 29 points, and the hammer down on Mount Marty.

Harrisburg’s Conner Geddes showed that the preps could throw down too against Pierre.

Our top play is one of the top scoring efforts of the college basketball season. STanley Umude led USD past rDakota State, tying Iowa’s Luka Garza for the most points scored

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

