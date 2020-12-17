Businesses react to Minnesota restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he’s easing some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including those on schools and fitness centers. However, bars and restaurants still won’t be able to have in-door service through the holidays.

Around 150 businesses banned together and started offering indoor dining Wednesday despite Governor Walz’s orders, including the Shafer Saloon Bar and Grill in Shafer Minnesota.

“Amazing, so many people are being so supportive. We’ve had people drive from over an hour away just to come support us and phone calls,” said Carina Hafner, Owner of Shafer Saloon Bar and Grill.

Hafner says it’s been difficult being next to the Wisconsin border where restaurants are open.

“Why can’t our small community be a part of the thriving businesses like Wisconsin has right now? And just to kind of for our constitutional rights,” said Hafner.

“Even if they try to shut us down within a few days at least we brought a little bit more income in to keep us alive for a little bit,” she added.

In Luverne, the owner of Sterling’s Cafe and Grille had considered reopening but decided not to.

“We used the right channels that we needed to talk to with local authorities and state authorities and stuff and you know was ill-advised against it,” said Owner Brian Sterling.

He also did a Facebook live to see how the community felt and not everyone was comfortable with the idea.

“We want to do what’s best for the community and I mean that’s hands down our number one priority and stuff to make sure that our community is safe,” said Sterling.

Although Gov. Walz did ease restrictions by allowing outdoor seating, Sterling doesn’t see it helping his business.

“Was kind of a slap in the face when he talks about patios being able to open outside. I mean that’s ridiculous it’s sub-zero degree weather out there right now,” said Sterling.

For now, Sterling’s Cafe will continue to offer take-out and lean on their community for support during this tough time.

Bars, breweries, and restaurants are required to remain closed to in-door service until January 11th. They may open for outdoor service at 50 percent capacity or up to 100 people.

