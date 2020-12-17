Chipotle donating 1/3 of sales to teachers 2nd breast cancer battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking for to have dinner tonight while supporting a good cause the newly arrived chipotle is helping a local teacher battling cancer pay medical bills.

The fundraiser spearheaded by the Roosevelt High School Cancer Awareness Club is giving 1/3 of tonight’s sales to Randi’s Warriors.

The Cancer Awareness Club started about eight years ago at Roosevelt High School.

“We have a list of people that we create gift baskets for, and we fill them with stuff life blankets or candles and just cozy things,” said Cancer Awareness Club member Morgan Whiting.

The student organization focuses on helping those affect by cancer, however just this fall one of their own got the news that her Breast Cancer was back.

“I learned earlier this past month that my Breast Cancer has returned. I was originally diagnosed in the year 2015 and I was able to beat the cancer,” said RHS teacher Randi Van Der Sloot.

Roosevelt students are rallying behind Van Der Sloot with a hallway of positivity. Giving her the support she needs while being at school.

“Seeing what they do and supporting her and this huge group of kids and just the community rally and all of that stuff. It’s breathtaking and you also just can’t put words to it,” her husband Marty said.

“Humbling, for sure. My greatest dream is that the ripple spreads way beyond me,” Randi added.

Randi’s wish for the club to help others is in works as they continue to give baskets this holiday season, but today is about giving love and support to her.

“Helping her out, it kind of hits a little closer to home than typically other things would because over these last two years that I’ve had her she’s radiated so much positivity in my life,” Whiting said.

“It just feels so good to know that we are making a different and making others who are struggling feel loved,” Cancer Awareness Club member Carlee Hetland said.

Make sure to mention the Cancer Awareness Club at Chipotle from 3 p.m.- 9 p.m. or use the code ‘QCNYBT6’.

You can donate to Randi’s Warrior at randiswarriors@gmail.com.

If you’d like to support the RHS Cancer Awareness Club you can call the school at (605) 362-2860.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.