DWU men win 10th straight, women fall at Morningside

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The DWU women gave up 31 points in the 3rd quarter to 14th-ranked Morningside and the Mustangs rolled to a 78-53 win. Koryn Clason led the Tigers with 9 points off the bench as they dropped to 3-4 for the year.

The men’s game featured 2 nationally ranked teams, but it was Matt Wilber’s 18th-ranked Tigers who dominated #8 Morningside. Nick Harden led both teams with 26 points and Mason Larson had 18 points and 7 rebounds including a big 2-handed slam after a Harden steal as DWU won for the 10th straight time after a season-opening loss. They remain perfect in GPAC play through 7 games.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.